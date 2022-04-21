At the libraries in April 2022

LeClaire Community Library
The LeClaire library Summer Reading Program starts in June. There will be performers and lots of prizes for reaching summer reading goals.
Thursday, April 21
Adult T.A.G. (Tabletop Adventures Guild):Dungeons and Dragons (ages 18+), 6 p.m.
Friday, April 22
Family Storytime: Earth Day, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, April 26
Last Tuesday Book Club: The Midnight Library by Matt Haig, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27
Pearl Button Fishing in old LeClaire: Janet Weaver, University of Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 28
Teen T.A.G. (Tabletop Adventures Guild): Fun with Card Games (ages 10+), 5 p.m.
Friday, April 29
Family Storytime: Rain!, 10:30 a.m.
Bettendorf Public Library
For details about the following programs and more, visit www.bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.
Tales for Tots is held Mondays at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Preschool Storytime is held Tuesdays through Fridays at 10 a.m.
Each week there is a new theme for both storytimes.
Available online during the month of April: Brown Bag Lunch: Murray Lee
Available online during the month of May: Brown Bag Lunch: Subatlantic
Thursday, April 21
After-school Video Games , 3:30 p.m.
Take Home Workshop: Cupcake Toppers, while supplies last
Saturday, April 23
Bettendorf Public Library Chess Club, 1:30 p.m.
Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, April 26
Craft-Tea, 7 p.m.
Memory Circle, 10:30 a.m.
World Affairs Council: The QC Mayoral Forum, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27
After School Kids Lab: Seed Science, 3 p.m.
Contemporary Books Discussion Group: Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu, 1 p.m.
Contemporary Books Discussion Group: The Heart is a Lonely Hunter by Carson McCullers, 7 p.m.
Young Adult Tabletop Role-playing, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 28
After-school Video Games, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
Saturday, April 30
LEGO Club, 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, May 4
Young Adult Tabletop Role-playing, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
After-school Video Games, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 5: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 5: Take Home Workshop: Flower Initials, while supplies last