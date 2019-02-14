Try 1 month for 99¢
The Bettendorf and LeClaire libraries have a number of events scheduled in February.

Bettendorf Public Library

Feb. 14: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Feb. 14: Community Connections: Alice's Ordinary People Documentary, 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 14: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

Feb. 14: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 15: Creation Studio Residency: Marie Stephens Art, 10 a.m.

Feb. 15: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Feb. 15: Brown Bag Lunch: Front Porch Pickers, noon

Feb. 16: Power Packing: Make the Most Out of Your Suitcase, 10 a.m.

Feb. 16: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.

Feb. 16: Story Travelers, 2 p.m.

Feb. 19: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Feb. 19: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

Feb. 20: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Feb. 20: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: This Blessed Earth, 1 p.m.

Feb. 20: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2:45 p.m.

Feb. 20: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.

Feb. 20: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 20: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: Never Caught, 7 p.m.

Feb. 21: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Feb. 21: Resume Writing Assistance, 3 p.m.

Feb. 21: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

Feb. 21: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 21: Trax from the Stax: Josh Duffee presents The Xylophone in Jazz, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Feb. 23: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.

Feb. 23: Youth Chess Club, 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 25: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.

Feb. 25: Creation Studio Drop-In: Mend A Broken Heart, 3 p.m.

Feb. 25: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 26: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Feb. 26: Brain Dominance... Right or Left?, 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 26: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

Feb. 26: World Affairs Council - Fake News, A Panel Discussion, 7 p.m.

Feb. 27: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Feb. 27: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2:45 p.m.

Feb. 27: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.

Feb. 27: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 28: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Feb. 28: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

Feb. 28: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.

March 1: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

March 2: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.

March 4: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.

March 4: Creation Studio Drop-In: Kite Making with Brian from the Figge, 3 p.m.

March 4: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.

March 5: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

March 5: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

March 5: Adult Chess Club, 6:30 p.m.

March 6: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

March 6: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2:45 p.m.

March 6: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

March 7: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

March 7: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

March 7: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.

March 7: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.

LeClaire Community Library

Feb. 19: Junior Explorers — theme is Colors, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 20: Mini Makers - Sensory play for toddlers, 10:30 a.m.

Feb. 21: How Pin-teresting! With Jenn Voss, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 22: Drop-In Tech Help,. 2 p.m.

Feb. 24: Steve Couch’s Robot Dance Party, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 27: LEGO Club 4 p.m.

Feb. 27: Adult Book Club — "The Book Thief," by Markus Zusak, 6:30 p.m.

