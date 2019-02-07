Bettendorf Public Library
Feb. 7: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Feb. 7: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
Feb. 7: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.
Feb. 7: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 7: Disney on a Dime: Tricks and Tips, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.
Feb. 11: What should I include on my resume?, 3 p.m.
Feb. 11: Creation Studio Drop-In: Pop-Up Greeting Cards, 3 p.m.
Feb. 11: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 11: My Experiences as a US Naval Aviator during the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, 7 p.m.
Feb. 12: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Feb. 12: Brain Dominance... Right or Left?, 11:30 a.m.
Feb. 12: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
Feb. 12: Get Lit: March: Book One, 7 p.m.
Feb. 13: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Feb. 13: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2:45 p.m.
Feb. 13: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.
Feb. 13: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 13: Read Local: Writers on the Avenue, 7 p.m.
Feb. 14: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Feb. 14: Community Connections: Alice's Ordinary People Documentary, 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 14: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
Feb. 14: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 15: Creation Studio Residency: Marie Stephens Art, 10 a.m.
Feb. 15: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Feb. 15: Brown Bag Lunch: Front Porch Pickers, noon
Feb. 16: Power Packing: Make the Most Out of Your Suitcase, 10 a.m.
Feb. 16: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
Feb. 16: Story Travelers, 2 p.m.
Feb. 19: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Feb. 19: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
Feb. 20: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Feb. 20: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: This Blessed Earth, 1 p.m.
Feb. 20: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2:45 p.m.
Feb. 20: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.
Feb. 20: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 20: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: Never Caught, 7 p.m.
Feb. 21: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Feb. 21: Resume Writing Assistance, 3 p.m.
Feb. 21: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
Feb. 21: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 21: Trax from the Stax: Josh Duffee presents The Xylophone in Jazz, 7 p.m.
Feb. 22: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Feb. 23: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
Feb. 23: Youth Chess Club, 11:30 a.m.
Feb. 25: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.
Feb. 25: Creation Studio Drop-In: Mend A Broken Heart, 3 p.m.
Feb. 25: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 26: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Feb. 26: Brain Dominance... Right or Left?, 11:30 a.m.
Feb. 26: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
Feb. 26: World Affairs Council - Fake News, A Panel Discussion, 7 p.m.
Feb. 27: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Feb. 27: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2:45 p.m.
Feb. 27: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.
Feb. 27: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 28: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Feb. 28: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
Feb. 28: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
March 1: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
March 2: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
March 4: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.
March 4: Creation Studio Drop-In: Kite Making with Brian from the Figge, 3 p.m.
March 4: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
March 5: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
March 5: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
March 5: Adult Chess Club, 6:30 p.m.
March 6: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
March 6: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2:45 p.m.
March 6: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
March 7: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
March 7: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
March 7: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.
March 7: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
Feb. 7: Plaza Makeover - The library is hosting a focus group on the plaza, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 11: Tinker Lab - Engineering Challenges, 4 p.m.
Feb. 13: Mostly True Tales with Spinsby & Wales - Come to our (sporadic) ongoing series of LeClaire history talks hosted by local history keepers, Dick Wales and Marie Spinsby, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 19: Junior Explorers — theme is Colors, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 20: Mini Makers - Sensory play for toddlers, 10:30 a.m.
Feb. 21: How Pin-teresting! With Jenn Voss, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 22: Drop-In Tech Help,. 2 p.m.
Feb. 24: Steve Couch’s Robot Dance Party, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 27: LEGO Club 4 p.m.
Feb. 27: Adult Book Club — "The Book Thief," by Markus Zusak, 6:30 p.m.
