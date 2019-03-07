Bettendorf Public Library
March 4: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.
March 4: Creation Studio Drop-In: Kite Making with Brian from the Figge, 3 p.m.
March 4: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
March 5: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
March 5: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
March 5: Adult Chess Club, 6:30 p.m.
March 6: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
March 6: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2:45 p.m.
March 6: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
March 7: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
March 7: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
March 7: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.
March 7: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
March 5: Family Storytime, ages 3-6, 6:30 p.m.
March 6: Toddle Time, ages 0-2, 10:30 a.m.
March 6: Crafternoon, 3 p.m.
March 7: Hula Hooping, 4 p.m.
March 5: Card Making with Donna Banta, for adults, 11 a.m.
March 11:Tinker Lab. Button Making, for youth, 4 p.m.
March 12: Family Storytime, ages 3-6, 6:30 p.m.
March 13: Toddle Time, ages 0-2, 10:30 a.m.
March 19: Junior Explorers, ages 3-7, 6:30 p.m.
March 20: Mini Makers, for toddlers, 10:30 a.m.
March 20: Health Series, for adults, 7 p.m.
March 21:How Pin-teresting! With Jenn Voss, 6:30 p.m.
March 23: The ADHD Brain: A Ferrari Engine with Bicycle Brakes, a workshop for adults, 10:30 a.m.
March 26: Family Storytime, ages 3-6, 6:30 p.m.
March 27: Toddle Time, ages 0-2, 10:30 a.m.
March 27: LEGO Club, all ages, 4 p.m.
March 27: Adult Book Club, "Daring to Drive," by Manal al-Sharif, 6:30 p.m.
March 29: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.
