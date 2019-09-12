Abbey Van Middlesworth
Coach Name: Diana Lichtenberg
Sport: Volleyball
Age: 18
Grade: 12
School: Bettendorf High School
Coach's reason for the nomination: "Abbey is such a positive person in practice and on the court. She always give 100% in everything that she does. As a setter, she is one of the quarterbacks of the team and has been doing a great job of communicating with her hitters and helping to run our offense."
How the athlete trains: "In the off season I play club volleyball, take lessons, lift weights, and go to as many volleyball camps as I can! During high school season I practice daily after school and I work hard to be physically fit. I spend a lot of time with my team!"
Athlete's advice for others who want to play this sport: "Go for it! Hard work, determination, and a passion for volleyball is a must. Being part of a team and working toward a common goal gives you such a rush, it is almost indescribable."
Athlete’s plan after high school: "I plan to study mechanical engineering at Iowa State!"
