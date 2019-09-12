{{featured_button_text}}
Abbey Van Middlesworth

Coach Name: Diana Lichtenberg

Sport: Volleyball

Age: 18

Grade: 12

School: Bettendorf High School 

Coach's reason for the nomination: "Abbey is such a positive person in practice and on the court.  She always give 100% in everything that she does. As a setter, she is one of the quarterbacks of the team and has been doing a great job of communicating with her hitters and helping to run our offense."

How the athlete trains: "In the off season I play club volleyball, take lessons, lift weights, and go to as many volleyball camps as I can!  During high school season I practice daily after school and I work hard to be physically fit. I spend a lot of time with my team!"

Athlete's advice for others who want to play this sport: "Go for it!  Hard work, determination, and a passion for volleyball is a must. Being part of a team and working toward a common goal gives you such a rush, it is almost indescribable."

Athlete’s plan after high school: "I plan to study mechanical engineering at Iowa State!"

