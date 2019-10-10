{{featured_button_text}}
AbbyClare Goche, Athlete of the Week
Contributed photo

School: Bettendorf High School

Coach Name: Jennifer Stiener

Sport: Gold Dusters

Age: 15

Grade: 10

Coaches' reason for the nomination: She is a two-year member of the team. She’s also the sophomore representative for our team. Even as a sophomore, she is already stepping up to be a leader everyday at practice. She is determined, hard working and is a great role model to everyone on the team

How the athlete trains: "I train almost everyday, four hours a day as a competition dancer at Studio A Dance Co. When I am dancing I also try to push myself and strive for everything to look perfect."

Athletes advice for others who want to play this sport: "My advice to anyone who wants to try dance is, you have to have a passion for it. Dance takes a lot of hard work. You have to put your blood, sweat and tears into it, no matter how hard it gets (I know I have). Dance is so much fun and a great way to get physical exercise and have a lot of fun."

Athlete’s plan after high school: "I want to become a pediatric nurse and work at St. Jude Children’s Hospital. I plan on going to a community college for my basics, then going to nursing school."

-- Kelley Lent

