Allie Brownson

Sport: Girls Basketball

Age: 17

Grade: 12

School: Bettendorf High School

Coach's reason for the nomination: "Allie brings a tremendous positive attitude every day to practice," said coach Brian Tritt. "She leads by example and is a team first player. Allie sets a great example for our younger players to have a strong work ethic, passion to compete, and the importance of being great teammate."

How the athlete trains: "I go to the gym a lot and just work on my shot and work on my fundamentals. I also like to get in the weight room and get stronger and faster as well."

Athlete's advice for others who want to play this sport: My advice would be to just be patient with the game because it is very fast-paced and at times can get overwhelming. Definitely always practice your fundamentals and learn from your coaches.

Athlete’s plan after high school: "My plan after high school is to continue my basketball career at Loras College and study to become a PE teacher."

--Kelley Lent

