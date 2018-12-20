Allie Brownson
Sport: Girls Basketball
Age: 17
Grade: 12
School: Bettendorf High School
Coach's reason for the nomination: "Allie brings a tremendous positive attitude every day to practice," said coach Brian Tritt. "She leads by example and is a team first player. Allie sets a great example for our younger players to have a strong work ethic, passion to compete, and the importance of being great teammate."
How the athlete trains: "I go to the gym a lot and just work on my shot and work on my fundamentals. I also like to get in the weight room and get stronger and faster as well."
Athlete's advice for others who want to play this sport: My advice would be to just be patient with the game because it is very fast-paced and at times can get overwhelming. Definitely always practice your fundamentals and learn from your coaches.
Athlete’s plan after high school: "My plan after high school is to continue my basketball career at Loras College and study to become a PE teacher."
--Kelley Lent
