Alton Barber
School: PVHS
Year: Senior
Age: 17
Sport: Bowling
Reason for nomination: Alton has been bowling well during the last two meets. He had a two game average of 480 one meet and 473 the next.
What do you do for practice? "For practice we play three games. During that time we work on our consistency in making the same shot every time picking up her spares."
What would you say to someone who wants to join bowling? "If someone’s looking at going bowling, do it! It’s a really fun pasttime and you can do it for the rest of your life."
What are your college plans? "My plans for college are to go to St. Ambrose University and get a degree in elementary education."
