Anna Griffin
Age: 18
Sport: Basketball
School: Pleasant Valley High School
Year: Senior
Reason for the nomination: "Anna represents our (girls basketball) program at the highest level," said coach Jennifer Goetz. "Anna gives her best effort every time she hits the court or weight room. She is an unselfish player who wants her team to win first and foremost. We are extremely proud of Anna and all she has done and continues to do for our program."
What do you do for practice? "I practice my post moves a lot, but also guarding the post too. I am pretty short for being a post, so I am always learning new and better ways to go against someone bigger and stronger than me."
What would you say to someone who wants to join basketball? "The best part about basketball isn’t scoring the most points or being the best player, it’s about the feeling when you are a part of a team. You should join basketball because you don’t have to be the best player to have fun."
What is your plan after high school? "For college I plan on going to Iowa with a major in exercise science and minor in psychology."
--Alyssa Paulson
