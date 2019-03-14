Try 3 months for $3
Ben Royar
Contributed

Ben Royar

Grade: Senior

School: Pleasant Valley

Age: 17

Sport: Track and Field

Reason for nomination: "Ben is a senior this year and he is doing a great job being a leader and helping the freshman," said coach Tom George.

What would you say to someone who wants to join track? "Give it a shot, all of the coaches are great and care and it's fun to do. It's also a fun atmosphere being with the team."

What do you do for practice? "We do many kinds of workouts, they vary from 3 mile runs to 40s. We have endurance days and speed days."

What are your plans after high school? "I'm going to Iowa State to study business."

--Alyssa Paulson

