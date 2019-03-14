Ben Royar
Grade: Senior
School: Pleasant Valley
Age: 17
Sport: Track and Field
Reason for nomination: "Ben is a senior this year and he is doing a great job being a leader and helping the freshman," said coach Tom George.
What would you say to someone who wants to join track? "Give it a shot, all of the coaches are great and care and it's fun to do. It's also a fun atmosphere being with the team."
What do you do for practice? "We do many kinds of workouts, they vary from 3 mile runs to 40s. We have endurance days and speed days."
What are your plans after high school? "I'm going to Iowa State to study business."
--Alyssa Paulson
