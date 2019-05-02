{{featured_button_text}}
Ben Wilson

Ben Wilson

Age: 17

Grade: Junior

Sport: Track

Reason for nomination: "Ben is a Drake qualifier in the 400 m hurdles and at the Forwald relays was the 400m hurdle champion," said coach Eric Belby.

What do you do for practice? "We will warm up as a team. After that I’ll do hurdle mobility then I’ll either practice shuttle hurdles or 400 hurdles. To end practice I run two laps around the track and then roll out with a foam roller."

What would you say to people who want to join track? "It takes a lot of time and effort, but there’s a lot of fun due to your team and running in general."

What do you plan to do after high school? "I plan to run track and field in college and major in different things to become a physical therapist, what I want to be when I complete college."

