Brendan Scott
School: Bettendorf High School
Sport: Boys Track
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Coach's reason for the nomination: "Brendan has matured the past two years," said coach Dave Terronez. "He has dedicated himself during the off-season in the weight room as well as helping other teammates improve. Brendan has put the team first placing second at Drake Relays and the State Track Meet in the 4x400. All the track coaches agree, Brendan has made himself better by always including others as well.
How the athlete trains: "I train everyday throughout the year, working different areas of my body to help me perform at my best. I train both endurance and speed, to make sure I’m as effective as I can be as a mid-distance runner. I do weight training to improve my overall strength. I work with my team, as well as train on my own."
Athlete's advice for others who want to play this sport: "My advice to other athletes would be to try out the sport. Track is one of those sports that everyone can tryout, and make the team. There’s multiple running, throwing, and jumping events to choose from. Track has a great team culture, especially in high school. You get to meet many different people, from not only your own school, but other schools around the area. The meets are very competitive, and fun at the same time."
Athlete’s plan after high school: "My plan after high school is to attend the University of Iowa as a student-athlete, running on both the track and cross country teams. I’m currently planning on studying physical therapy."
--Kelley Lent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.