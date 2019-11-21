ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brett Little

Name: Brett Little
School: North Scott High School
Coach: Stacey Zapolski
Sport: Varsity Swimming
Age: 17
Grade: Senior
What is the reason for nomination? Brett is a senior and a captain of our team. Brett attends North Scott High School and is on PV’s team because of the lack of pool at their campus. He has worked extremely hard his entire high school years to develop into an valuable contributor to the program.
How do you train? "I train an average of 15 hours a week. I push myself everyday to strive to become better in the pool."
What is your advice for others in the sport? "The more you put into the sport the more that you’ll get out of it. Train each day with a purpose to get better."
What are your future plans? "I recently committed to swim at Valparaiso University next year. Go Crusaders!"
-- Hannah Lederman