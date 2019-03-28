Cade Collier
Year: Senior
Age: 18
Sport: Track
Coach: Sacco
Reason for nomination: "Cade Collier made the Top 10 list for shot put in school history."
What do you do for practice? "During the beginning or practice we warm up, do drills and work on technique. The rest of practice we spend time throwing out of the rings."
What would you say to someone who wants to join track? "Track is a great sport to join because of the wide variety of events. It is nice to spend time with teammates and friends."
What are your college plans? "Attending the University of Dubuque to throw for the track and field team and studying sports management."
