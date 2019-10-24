Coach's name: Chris Like
Sport: Boys Golf
Age: 18
Grade: 12
School: Bettendorf High School
Coach's reason for the nomination: David has worked very hard over the last four years and has developed into a solid foundation for a golf team that has outperformed any expectations this year. David has led our team in scoring all year and remained until the end, an essential component for a winning team.
How the athlete trains: "I practice every day as much as I can. If I don't have a ton of time, at least 30 minutes. Practice really pays off in the future."
Athletes advice for others who want to play this sport: "Practice, practice, practice, even if you don't have a good day; and work hard. Having both of these methods is how you have success."
Athlete’s Plan after High School: "I'm undecided on a career right now. I am deciding between St. Ambrose and Augustana to play college golf."
-- Kelley Lent
