Dena Pyevich
Sport: Girls Tennis
Age:16
Grade:11
School: Bettendorf High School
Coach's reason for nomination: "Over the last three weeks, Dena has developed consistency with her serve and is using her groundstrokes to set up her points," said coach Ron Stout. Watch out for Dena's speed because she can cover the court and brings energy to the court. Her record is 8-3 and she just claimed 3rd place at the North Scott Invitational. With the MAC tournament just around the corner, I am excited for our team. We will be challenged this weekend playing two of the top teams in the state (Dowling Catholic and West Des Moines Valley) and will gain significant match experience. We are hungry and will battle for the MAC title."
How the athlete trains: "I train for tennis by taking lessons in the off-season and practicing with my team while we are in-season. I also make sure to be at our morning workouts during the season and go to my school's off-season lifting program while I'm not in my tennis or volleyball seasons."
Advice for others who want to try this sport: "Go for it! Even if you're not a great player at first, working hard and consistently will only make you better. Joining tennis is also a great way to meet new friends. I think everyone should try it out."
Athlete’s plan after high school: "My plan is to attend a four-year university and possibly study medicine, although I'm not sure where I would like to go yet.
--Kelley Lent
