ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ellie Scranton

School: Pleasant Valley High School
Coach: Jenifer Goetz
Sport: Varsity Basketball
Age: 18
You have free articles remaining.
Grade: Senior
Coach’s reason for nomination: Ellie is an outstanding young lady who represents our PVGBB program at the highest level both on and off the court. Her work ethic, coach-ability and leadership has been outstanding all season.
How do you train? "I work as hard as I can in practice and do as much as I can in the off season."
Advice for others in the sport? "You should always do the little things and have confidence in yourself."
What are your future plans? "I plan to attend the University of Arizona as a nursing major."
-- Hannah Lederman