Emma Richards

School: Pleasant Valley High School

Coach's Name: Maddy Strusz

Sport: Varsity Dance Team

Age: 14

Grade: Freshman

Coach’s reason for nomination: "Emma shows up everyday with a smile, and she gives 110% every practice no matter what."

How do you train? "I train for dance team outside of school by using the videos of our dances to critique and rehearse. I also dance at a studio almost every day to maintain good technique."

What advice for others in the sport? "You should always take risks and try your hardest no matter what. While remember to have fun in the process."

What are your plans after high school? "After high school, I want to attend an undecided college and go into the medical field; either being a physical therapist, pharmacist, or a physicians assistant. I also plan on trying out for a dance team in college."

