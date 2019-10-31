School: Pleasant Valley High School
Coach's Name: Maddy Strusz
Sport: Varsity Dance Team
Age: 14
Grade: Freshman
You have free articles remaining.
Coach’s reason for nomination: "Emma shows up everyday with a smile, and she gives 110% every practice no matter what."
How do you train? "I train for dance team outside of school by using the videos of our dances to critique and rehearse. I also dance at a studio almost every day to maintain good technique."
What advice for others in the sport? "You should always take risks and try your hardest no matter what. While remember to have fun in the process."
What are your plans after high school? "After high school, I want to attend an undecided college and go into the medical field; either being a physical therapist, pharmacist, or a physicians assistant. I also plan on trying out for a dance team in college."
--Hannah Lederman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.