Erika Holmberg
Year: Freshman
Age: 15
Sport: Golf
Reason for nomination: "Erika was the runner up at Mac as a freshman and is the 6th rated player in Iowa as of right now," said coach Mike Medelcoff.
What do you do for practice? "I focus on what I need to work for on the most in my game. Sometimes I'll just spend a few hours at the range, a few hours putting or chipping, bunker practice, or just going out and playing a round."
What to say to a person wanting to join golf? "Golf is a great game because you can play it for almost your entire life. It's a lot of fun and teaches you a ton of life lessons that can be applied to almost everything you do."
What are your plans for college? "I am currently undecided on where I'd like to go to college, but I'd like to go someplace that allows me to continue my golf career along with my musical career."
--Alyssa Paulson
