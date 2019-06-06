Coach Name: Erin Flynn
Erin McQuillen
Sport: Girls Track
Age: 17
Grade: 12
School: Bettendorf High School
Coach's reason for the nomination: "Erin has been a vital part of BHS track success since her freshman year. She has qualified for the Drake Relays and the state meet in the 4x400 relay each year. Erin is our school record holder in the long jump with a leap of 18’11” and has finished sixth and seventh at the state meet. We will miss her quiet leadership, consistency, and work ethic. She has been a role model for many of our younger athletes. We wish Erin all the best as she continues her academic and athletic career at Utah State," said Coach Erin Flynn.
How the athlete trains: "I train for track by working out with my teammates, which makes tough practices fun, and making sure to lift during the off-season."
Athletes advice for others who want to play this sport: "I advise anyone who is slightly interested in track to give it a try. Track is a great sport because it has so much to offer. With so many events it is easy to find one you like best. Plus, the team is super supportive and fun to be apart of."
Athlete’s plan after high school: "After high school, I am attending Utah State University to continue my long jump career."
-- Kelley Lent
