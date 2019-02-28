Try 3 months for $3
Ethan Smith

Ethan Smith

Age: 18

Grade: Senior

School: Pleasant Valley

Sport: Basketball

Reason for nomination: "Ethan has been a dedicated teammate throughout the off-season and season," said coach Steve Hilman. "He always works hard and puts his teammates first. The coaching staff at PV is very proud of Ethan!

What do you do for practice: "I go the the YMCA every day to practice."

What would you say to someone who wants to play basketball? "It takes a lot of years of practice and commitment, also be able to be a team player."

What are your plans for college? "I will attend University of Dubuque to become a high school science teacher."

