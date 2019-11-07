Coach Name: Aaron Wiley
Sport: Boys Football
Age: 16
Grade: 11
School: Bettendorf High School
Coach's reason for the nomination: Griffin does a great job for us on and off the field. He was voted team captain by his teammates and is definitely one of our best leaders. He is a two-way starter and he's one of the huge reasons for our success this year.
Athletes advice for others who want to play this sport: "I would encourage younger athletes to go out for football, and have fun with it."
How the athlete trains: "Everyday the teams practices after school, and we lift three times a week. Everyone trains as a team."
Athlete’s plan after high school: "I plan on going to a four-year university and playing football, I am not sure where I am going yet though."
-- Kelley Lent
