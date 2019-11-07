{{featured_button_text}}

Coach Name: Aaron Wiley

Sport: Boys Football

Age: 16

Grade: 11

School: Bettendorf High School

Coach's reason for the nomination: Griffin does a great job for us on and off the field. He was voted team captain by his teammates and is definitely one of our best leaders. He is a two-way starter and he's one of the huge reasons for our success this year.

Athletes advice for others who want to play this sport: "I would encourage younger athletes to go out for football, and have fun with it."

How the athlete trains: "Everyday the teams practices after school, and we lift three times a week. Everyone trains as a team."

Athlete’s plan after high school: "I plan on going to a four-year university and playing football, I am not sure where I am going yet though."

-- Kelley Lent

