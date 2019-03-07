Jacob Crouch
School: Bettendorf High School
Sport: Boys Bowling
Age: 16
Grade: 11
Coach's reason for the nomination: "Jacob has shown great improvement over the past two years," said coach Mike Kelly. "He has raised his practice and meet average over 60 pins in the past two years. Jacob stays after practice and meets to work on his game. Honing his skills to be that much better. He also practices on his own outside of our practice. He has been very coachable over the past three years. He is a sponge when it comes to taking in ideas and recommendations to improve his game. Jacob is demonstrating leadership for the Varsity team this year."
How the athlete trains: "I train for bowling by going around town to all of the bowling alleys, so that I get to practice on all of the different oil patterns."
Athlete's advice for others who want to play this sport: "My advice to others who want to try bowling is to not get mad, stay in the moment, and make every shot your best. It might seem hard at times, but when you reach the top and accomplish your goals, it will all be worth it."
Athlete’s plan after high school: "My plan after high school is to go to college for engineering, but it would be cool to be a part of a bowling team and maybe go Pro."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.