Jacob McCredie
Age:18
Year: Senior
School: Pleasant Valley High School
Sport: Swim
Reason for nomination: "Senior captain Jacob understands that you have to work hard every second and is doing that to get the best times he can," said coach Stacy Zapolski. "This urgency has allowed him to be the No. 1 in the state and while this is not the reason I nominated him it's very exciting."
What you do for practice? "I practice 10 times a week and each practice I end up swimming just under four miles. I sometimes stay after practice to practice my sprints a little, too."
What you would say to someone who wants to join swim? "I would say go for it! The team is very welcoming to new swimmers and we love getting to know new people in the school!"
What are your plans for college? "I am planning on going to Iowa State University. They don’t have a swim team, but they have a pool so I will still swim. Even though I won’t be swimming competitively in college, swimming has shaped me into who I am today and I wouldn’t change a thing."
