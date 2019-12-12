ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jacob Parker
Athlete of the Week: Jacob Parker
Contributed photo

School: Pleasant Valley High School

Coach: Steve Hillman

Sport: Varsity Basketball

Age: 17

Grade: Senior

Coach’s reason for nomination: Jacob is one of our team captains this year. He has been a great leader in our off-season workouts. Jacob has worked very hard to get ready for his senior season.

How do you train? "I emphasize the weight-room almost as much as basketball because being strong is very important to success on the court."

What advice do you have for others in the sport? "I would advise other players listen to their coaches because they usually have a better understanding of the game and listening to them will get you further."

What are your future plans? "I plan to attend UNI next year and major in biochemistry."

-- Hannah Lederman

