Kassidy Scheff
Sport: Dance
Age: 17
Grade: 12
School: Bettendorf High School
Coach's reason for the nomination: "Kassidy is a senior and co-captain. She has been part of the Golduster dance team all four years at Bettendorf High School. She has been a positive role model for others on the team through her positivity, cheerfulness, her hard work and dedication to the program," said coaches Amanda Butterworth and Roxanne Schmertmann. "She has a passion for dance that shows in all her performances. She is great for encouraging the best from all as we prepare for state. We look forward to seeing what is ahead for her."
How the athlete trains: "Training for dance is unlike most sports because it is year round. Dance involves a lot of stretching and flexibility but also endurance and strength. I dance at the studio, Above the Barre, about 10 hours a week and attend dance team practice for the Bettendorf Goldusters around 6 hours a week. This time is spent focused on individual technique as well as group routines."
Athlete's advice for others who want to play this sport: "Dance is something that I have been a part of for 15 years and I would recommend to everyone. Dance is not easy, especially at first, so it’s better to ease into it. Dance is also a very slow process, it gets discouraging to not see progress right away, but working hard is the best way to achieve your goals. I suggest that people should go into dance for themselves and not to compare themselves to others."
Athlete’s plan after high school: "I plan to go to St. Ambrose University and pursue a career in the medical field. Specifically, I plan to become a neonatal nurse. Neonatal nursing is a subspecialty of nursing that works with newborn infants from the time of birth until they are discharged from the hospital. I am interested in the field of nursing because I enjoy and feel the need to care, serve, and help others. This career path also interests me because it provides a constant changing environment, endless learning opportunities, and will always provide new and interesting experiences each day. During the time I am at St. Ambrose, I also plan to be part of the dance team."
