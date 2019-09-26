Coach Name: Tanya Gilmore
Sport: Cheerleading
Age: 15
Grade: 10
School: Bettendorf High School
Coach's reason for the nomination: Katelyn is a leader on our squad. She is a dependable and dedicated teammate. She has regularly attended lifting, cheer practice and community service events. She has also consistently grown as an athlete throughout her participation in the cheer program. Katelyn is a constant source of encouragement and support for her teammates. She is a joy to coach!
How the athlete trains: "Training for Cheer is much more demanding than most people realize. We lift weights two-three times a week for strength training and we practice three times a week working on stunting, jumps and core. Bettendorf Cheerleaders maintain this schedule all year round, including through the summer. Unlike most sports, cheer does not have an off-season."
Athlete's advice for others who want to play this sport: "Cheer is a lot of fun, but it requires a great deal of dedication and hard work. Being on the cheer team has given me the opportunity to make new friends that I have formed a strong bond with. Cheer encourages me to be philanthropic among the community and shows me how to be a leader. I advise those who have an interest in cheerleading, to go for it."
Athlete’s plan after high school: "I plan to attend college, however, at this time I am undecided about which school I will attend."
