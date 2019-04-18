Try 3 months for $3
Kayla Nutt

Age: 17

Year: Junior

Sport: Tennis

Coach's reason for nomination: "She’s off to a two and zero start and leading us at number one singles," said coach Eric Crawford.

What do you do for practice? "I practice year round at the Quad-City Tennis Club."

What would you say to someone who wants to join tennis? "Anyone that wants to join tennis should! Practices are really fun and all levels are welcome!"

What are your college plans? "As of right now I plan to go to a bigger school and play for the club tennis team there."

