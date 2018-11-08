Try 1 month for 99¢
Lauren Buechel

Age: 16

Year: Junior

School: Pleasant Valley High School

Sport: Cross Country

Reason for nomination: "Lauren had a really good season this year and just keeps getting better," said coach Jane Wheeler. "I can't wait for her to be a great leader next year."

How do you practice? "We usually have two or three workouts a week, either focusing on quick intervals on the track or longer tempo miles on the roads. And then opposite of those days we have recover runs of around four or five miles a day."

What would you say to someone who wants to join cross country: "I would tell anyone that it is definitely worth it! Joining cross country has helped me find some of my closest friends and helped me find the joy of running competitively."

What are your post-high school plans? "I plan to attend a four-year university with an undecided major, and hopefully continue my running career either Division II or III."

--Alyssa Paulson

