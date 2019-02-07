Luke Nickles
Sport: Boys Swimming
Age: 17
Grade: 12
School: Bettendorf High School
Coach's reason for the nomination: "Luke is an outstanding senior sprinter on our team this year," said coach Mike Ahrens. "He was on our state championship 200 free relay last year and is looking to repeat in that event. He has been a quiet but yet influential leader on a team with a lot of new swimmers. His off-season dedication to swimming has made a big difference in his times this year."
How the athlete trains: "We train by swimming in the morning before school and at night. We also lift in the morning as well."
Athlete's advice for others who want to play this sport: "I would tell people to give it a try because the team is a lot of fun and you will make lots of new friends."
Athlete’s plan after high school: "I plan to attend either Iowa or Iowa state with an undecided major."
--Kelley Lent
