Malinali Sanchez-Carmona
School: Pleasant Valley High School

Coach Name: Jane Wheeler

Sport: Cross country

Age: 15

Grade: Sophomore

Reason for nomination: After dealing with setbacks, Malinali ran through these obstacles and pushed herself to become a varsity member of our team while maintaining a humble attitude.

How they train: "For cross country, I run scheduled training plus strengthening workouts at home. During the off-season, I run most mornings and ice skate to keep endurance and strength."

Advice for others in sport: "Cross country is incredibly fun. I encourage everyone to push themselves to being the best you can be while cherishing the time teams get to do fun activities."

Plans after high school: "After high school, I plan to attend college to learn different ways I can help others. I hope to have the opportunity to run and ice skate."

-- Hannah Lederman

