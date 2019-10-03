School: Pleasant Valley High School
Coach Name: Jane Wheeler
Sport: Cross country
Age: 15
Grade: Sophomore
Reason for nomination: After dealing with setbacks, Malinali ran through these obstacles and pushed herself to become a varsity member of our team while maintaining a humble attitude.
How they train: "For cross country, I run scheduled training plus strengthening workouts at home. During the off-season, I run most mornings and ice skate to keep endurance and strength."
Advice for others in sport: "Cross country is incredibly fun. I encourage everyone to push themselves to being the best you can be while cherishing the time teams get to do fun activities."
Plans after high school: "After high school, I plan to attend college to learn different ways I can help others. I hope to have the opportunity to run and ice skate."
-- Hannah Lederman
