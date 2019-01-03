Throughout the young season, the Pleasant Valley girls basketball team has had players emerge and show continued growth in their game.
Tuesday, Dec. 18 was Mallory Lafever's turn.
The Spartan senior scored a career-high 18 points, hitting big shots at key moments to help the Class 5A No. 12 Spartans beat Davenport North 56-46 at Pleasant Valley High School and remain unbeaten.
Lafever's points were needed as North held PV's leading scorers — Carli Spelhaug and Macy Beinborn — to single digits through the first three quarters.
--Bobby Metcalf
