Max Slavens

Sport: Football

School: PVHS

Coach: Rusty VanWetzinga

Age: 17

Reason for nomination: "Max is an excellent player and leader," said coach VanWetzinga. "He helps us to stay in the game always and is great at running the ball."

What do you for practice? "At practice we work on the things that need to be improved. We condition, do drills and scrimmage."

What would you say to someone who wanted to join football: "Football is a great thing to be apart of. The teamwork and family aspect of the game is great and there is nothing better than playing on Friday night with your best friends."

What are your post-high school plans? I am going to Western Illinois to play baseball. I’m not sure what I’m going to study.

