Max Slavens
Sport: Football
School: PVHS
Coach: Rusty VanWetzinga
Age: 17
Reason for nomination: "Max is an excellent player and leader," said coach VanWetzinga. "He helps us to stay in the game always and is great at running the ball."
What do you for practice? "At practice we work on the things that need to be improved. We condition, do drills and scrimmage."
What would you say to someone who wanted to join football: "Football is a great thing to be apart of. The teamwork and family aspect of the game is great and there is nothing better than playing on Friday night with your best friends."
What are your post-high school plans? I am going to Western Illinois to play baseball. I’m not sure what I’m going to study.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.