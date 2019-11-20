ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Megan Greenly

Coach Name: Mike Ahrens

Sport: Girls Swimming

Age: 17

Grade: 12

School: Bettendorf High School

Coaches reason for the nomination: Megan puts a lot of work into practices, and shows a great work ethic. She is a team captain, and qualified for the State meet three years now. She recently placed sixth, as well as the team placing sixth overall.

Athletes advice for others who want to play this sport: "If someone is looking to join swimming I would tell them to give it a shot. It is a great sport to get involved in because of the people you meet and the life skills it teaches you."

How the athlete trains: "I train for swimming year-round. It may look like a lot of swimming back and forth, and at times it is, but ultimately it is hard work. Although it is very time-consuming, it is very rewarding at the same time."

Athlete’s plan after high school: After high school I plan to continue my academic and swimming career at The University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, and study architecture.

-- Kelley Lent

