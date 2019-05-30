{{featured_button_text}}
052519-qct-spt-substate-soccer-030

Bettendorf's Micah Poole (41) makes a save during the first overtime of their game at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf, Saturday, May 25, 2019.

 Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com

SCHOOL: Bettendorf High School

GRADE: Senior

SPORT: Soccer

Micah Poole was smiling as he made the save. With Bettendorf's season on the line, the senior goalkeeper, rose to the challenge, stopping the final three penalty kick shots he faced and Reilly Tabares scored the final goal in the sixth round of the shootout to give Bettendorf a 1-0 (3-2 PK) win over third-ranked Pleasant Valley at Spartan Stadium.

The victory sent the 13th-ranked Bulldogs back to the Class 3A state tournament for the third straight season.

--Bobby Metcalf

