Oliver Bakeris

School: Bettendorf High School

Sport: Boys Basketball

Age: 16

Grade: 10

Reason for the nomination: "Oliver always has a terrific attitude and a team first mentality," said coach Curtis Clark. "We've asked him to start some games and other games be the spark off the bench based on our opponent. He brings his best everyday in practice and continues to improve daily. Thursday he came up big for us scoring 17 points and 8 rebounds against the No. 6 team in the state."

How the athlete trains: "I train for basketball by lifting weights, practicing with the team, and practicing on my own time with a trainer to spend time on the things I need to individually work on. I workout with this trainer at least twice a week and sometimes three times. I go in before school during the weekdays so I can still practice after school."

Advice for others who want to play this sport: "Give it a shot. High school can be hard and scary so being on a team can really help because it gives you a group of people to be around and help you out through the hard times. Also, after high school basketball gets a lot more competitive and only the best of the best play. So give it a shot while you can in high school."

Athlete’s plan after high school: "I am only a sophomore and I have not put much thought into life after high school yet. But hopefully I will be playing basketball somewhere. But after basketball I have not thought of many careers to pursue, I have considered being a physical therapist or maybe an orthodontist. But I am not 100 percent sure yet."

--Kelley Lent

