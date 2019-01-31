Oliver Bakeris
School: Bettendorf High School
Sport: Boys Basketball
Age: 16
Grade: 10
Reason for the nomination: "Oliver always has a terrific attitude and a team first mentality," said coach Curtis Clark. "We've asked him to start some games and other games be the spark off the bench based on our opponent. He brings his best everyday in practice and continues to improve daily. Thursday he came up big for us scoring 17 points and 8 rebounds against the No. 6 team in the state."
How the athlete trains: "I train for basketball by lifting weights, practicing with the team, and practicing on my own time with a trainer to spend time on the things I need to individually work on. I workout with this trainer at least twice a week and sometimes three times. I go in before school during the weekdays so I can still practice after school."
Advice for others who want to play this sport: "Give it a shot. High school can be hard and scary so being on a team can really help because it gives you a group of people to be around and help you out through the hard times. Also, after high school basketball gets a lot more competitive and only the best of the best play. So give it a shot while you can in high school."
Athlete’s plan after high school: "I am only a sophomore and I have not put much thought into life after high school yet. But hopefully I will be playing basketball somewhere. But after basketball I have not thought of many careers to pursue, I have considered being a physical therapist or maybe an orthodontist. But I am not 100 percent sure yet."
--Kelley Lent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.