Parker Huhn
Sport: Cross Country
School: Pleasant Valley High School
Age: 18
Year: Senior
Reason for nomination: "Parker had a really good season, and did really well at Nike Regionals," said coach Erik Belby.
What do you do for practice? "We do a combination of mileage, tempos, and workouts. When we get to districts and beyond, we cut down on the mileage and workouts so our legs are fresh to race."
What would you say to someone who wants to join cross country: "Cross country is a great way to meet lifelong friends and learn about yourself in addition to staying fit."
Post high school plans: "I am undecided on where I will attend, but I will look to continue my academic and athletic careers in college."
