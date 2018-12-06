Reagan Terronez
Sport: Cheerleading
School: Bettendorf High School
Age: 16
Grade: 11
Coach's reason for the nomination: "Reagan is a leader on our squad. She is a dependable and dedicated teammate with impeccable attendance at lifting, summer tumbling, cheer practice and community service events," said coach Tanya Gilmore. "She has consistently grown as an athlete throughout her participation in the cheerleading program and supports her teammates through it all. Recently, she represented BHS Cheerleading on the Iowa Honor Squad with her teammates Kaylea Anderson & Maddie Wold. The girls performed at the halftime of the 1A & 2A State football games. Reagan balances her year round participation in cheerleading with orchestra, surround sound, a variety of school clubs and still maintains a very high GPA."
How does the athlete train? "In order to get ready for cheerleading, I weight lift three times a week, two times with the school and once on my own. I also have to work on my flexibility and core every day."
Advice for others interested in this sport: "For those who want to go into cheerleading or any activity, I would say to give it your all and always be an active member on the team. Always show up for every game and practice even if they are not mandatory."
Athlete’s plans after high school: "After High School, I plan to attend the University of Iowa and major in pre-med biology."
--Kelley Lent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.