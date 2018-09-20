Try 1 month for 99¢

Rocky Schoenfelder

Sport: Football

Age: 17

Grade: 12

School: Bettendorf High School

Coach's reason for the nomination: “Rocky is a two-year starter and was all-district last year," said coach Aaron Wiley. "He's a team captain and is one of toughest kids we've had come through Bettendorf. He's among the team leaders in tackles and QB sacks.”

How the athlete trains: “I lift and practice with the team everyday, and eat right.”

Advice for others who want to play this sport: “I would tell them to work hard, don’t skip out on practice and workouts, and enjoy the game.”

Plans after high school: “I am currently undecided as to what am I doing after high school.”

