Ryan Kammerer
Age: 15
Grade: Sophomore
Sport: Wrestling
Reason for nomination: "It’s Ryan’s first year on varsity and he is doing really well," said coach Jacob Larsen. "He is dominating in meets."
What do you do for practice? "In practice, I work my hardest, go above and beyond to better myself and my partner, and encourage my teammates to do the same."
What would you say to someone who wants to join wrestling? "Wrestling is very tough and competitive, but it’s very fun and rewarding to see yourself and your teammates grow to be better athletes inside and out."
What do you want to do in college? "I will continue to work my hardest in high school wrestling and see where that gets me. If I get an opportunity to wrestle in college I would be very grateful."
--Alyssa Paulson
