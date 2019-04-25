Ryan Witcraft
Sport: Tennis
School: Bettendorf High School
Age: 16
Grade: 10
Coach's reason for the nomination: "Ryan has dedicated the entire off-season to improve his tennis game," said coach Matthew Edwards. "He played in tournaments last summer and this winter, he took lessons and hit weekly all winter.He works hard on his skill set in practice, he works on his conditioning during 6 a.m. lifting sessions. Ryan shows up for every optional practice session we hold on the weekend, the kid just loves to hit! All this hard work has transformed his game. Last spring our coaching staff challenged him to improve his backhand by learning a two-handed backhand. Not the easiest of tasks to learn after hitting a one-handed all his life.He has made this year's varsity squad, is a huge asset to our team and will play a big part in reaching our team goals. He is fun, coachable and a great teammate as well."
How the athlete trains: "During the summer, I go to a program at the Quad-Cities Tennis Club where you play Monday through Thursday for four hours a day and some the the weekends. During the season I practice with my team."
Athlete's advice for others who want to play this sport: "Do it, you play people the same level as you because of the ladder system. It is also very rewarding to know for the future as you can play it your whole life."
Athlete’s plan after high school: "I plan to go to college, I don't know where yet but I think I want to be some type of engineer."
