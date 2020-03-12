You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sam Rothbardt
0 comments
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sam Rothbardt

{{featured_button_text}}
Athlete of the Week - Sam Rothbardt, PVHS
Contributed photo

School: Pleasant Valley High School

Coach's name: Steve Hillman

Sport: Varsity Basketball

Age: 18

Grade: Senior

Coach's reason for the nomination: Sam has been an excellent leader for our team this year. He is always positive and so unselfish by putting team goals first. Sam is going to be very successful in life with his great work ethic and attitude.

How does the athlete train for this sport? "I train for b-ball by going in my driveway and shooting a lot. This is my strength in the game and I really enjoy it."

What advice would you give someone who wants to do this sport? "I would advise others to play to their strengths and work on their weaknesses to become more well rounded."

Athlete's plan after high school: "My plans for the future are to attend Drake University and study journalism."

-- Hannah Lederman

 

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News