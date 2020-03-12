ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sam Rothbardt

School: Pleasant Valley High School
Coach's name: Steve Hillman
Sport: Varsity Basketball
Age: 18
Grade: Senior
Coach's reason for the nomination: Sam has been an excellent leader for our team this year. He is always positive and so unselfish by putting team goals first. Sam is going to be very successful in life with his great work ethic and attitude.
How does the athlete train for this sport? "I train for b-ball by going in my driveway and shooting a lot. This is my strength in the game and I really enjoy it."
What advice would you give someone who wants to do this sport? "I would advise others to play to their strengths and work on their weaknesses to become more well rounded."
Athlete's plan after high school: "My plans for the future are to attend Drake University and study journalism."
-- Hannah Lederman