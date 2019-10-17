School: Pleasant Valley High School
Coach's Name: Rusty VanWetzinga
Sport: Varsity football
Age: 17
Grade: 12th
You have free articles remaining.
Reason for Nomination: He comes to practice everyday with incredible effort and practice. He cares about his teammates, and is a total effort guy.
Training: "During the season, I lift twice a week at PV. When I’m not in a sport, I lift five days a week and run once a week for a couple miles."
Advice: "A piece of advice I’d give to other athletes is to go out for multiple sports. It’s a good way to stay in shape and learn things that can help you in another sport."
Future: "After high school, I plan to go to Iowa State University to study finance."
-- Hannah Lederman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.