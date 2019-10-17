{{featured_button_text}}
TJ Brown - Athlete of the Week
Contributed photo

School: Pleasant Valley High School

Coach's Name: Rusty VanWetzinga

Sport: Varsity football

Age: 17

Grade: 12th

Reason for Nomination: He comes to practice everyday with incredible effort and practice. He cares about his teammates, and is a total effort guy.

Training: "During the season, I lift twice a week at PV. When I’m not in a sport, I lift five days a week and run once a week for a couple miles."

Advice: "A piece of advice I’d give to other athletes is to go out for multiple sports. It’s a good way to stay in shape and learn things that can help you in another sport."

Future: "After high school, I plan to go to Iowa State University to study finance."

-- Hannah Lederman

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments