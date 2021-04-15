Award-winning Pleasant Valley student hoping to launch into journalism

It put her in the running for the Journalism Education Association’s national Journalist of the Year award, but Brown did not win the award that was announced on April 10.

Brown said she was not expecting to win the state award, but it was nice to be honored — especially now.

Putting out the paper has not only included managing the publication, but trying to do so as the coronavirus pandemic impacted how her school functioned.

“It’s been really hard, especially when we were hybrid because half the staff was split between days,” Brown said.

She had to figure out how to do her job when she or her staff could not always be there in person.

“I’ve made a lot of videos and we’ve used a lot of technology to keep the staff in communication and together,” Brown said.

The Shield has also done numerous coronavirus-related articles, including an investigation into how the district was interpreting social distancing.