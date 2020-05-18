Back to work and busy, Bettendorf hair salon is booked up

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Carla Pope is a full-time oncology nurse, who for the past four-plus years, has owned Bettendorf's American Hair.

Pope said American Hair was ready to receive customers on Friday, reopening after a two-month, coronavirus-caused shutdown.

The stylist chairs inside American Hair are 10 feet from one another and Pope removed a chair in the shop's waiting area to assure a safe social distance for customers waiting for their assigned appointment.

Pope, who wears a protective mask in her job, will wear one while handling desk duties at American Hair.

"Our (hair) washing sinks are at the end of a row, so there is proper distancing there as well,'' said Pope. "We have been able to sell coloring kits and product during the past two months, but it's not the same as having a full shop.''

Happy the American Hair staff were booked from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Pope added what she missed most were sounds of the center.

"The banter, the music, the fun noise that comes with being here,'' she said. "People talking, people laughing. I have a job, I'm just the owner of the salon. My heart is out to everyone who didn't have work. It's been hard on many fronts. We just want people to be safe and be happy.''

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

