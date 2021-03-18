BankORION offers an array of services from Bettendorf branch

BankORION emphasizes a team process between the borrower and lender, she said. That begins with prospective borrowers getting pre-approval for a loan.

“We take the time to counsel our clients on all the options,” she said. Knowing what price range you need to be in gives buyers and their real estate agents guidance on the search process.

Spring is also a great time to look at home remodeling, and Lamb said there are a lot of options for homeowners to gain access to the equity in their homes.

On the commercial side, Kraus said, the area is seeing a boom in apartment construction, and building owners are reporting they are being quickly filled.

“I think there’s going to be huge growth in Bettendorf for the next few years,” he said.

Kraus said BankORION was in the forefront of assisting businesses in applying for the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) offered by the Small Business Administration to provide loans to help businesses keep their workforce employed during the pandemic.