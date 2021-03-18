BankORION offers an array of services from Bettendorf branch

With spring in the air, thoughts turn to buying real estate, making home renovations and even getting that new car.
The experienced team at the Bettendorf branch of BankORION, 1855 Middle Road, is ready to help with loans for all of those needs, as well as offering a wide variety of savings and investment products tailored to the latest in digital banking experiences.
As of March 1, the bank’s lobby is again open to walk-in traffic — with masks and hand sanitizer available and Plexiglas shields installed at teller stations — after being closed in 2020 due to the pandemic. But the pandemic never slowed down operations.
“We want to tell our customers we appreciate their patience as we work through the pandemic,” said Dean Kraus, vice president of commercial lending. “Our staff has done an amazing job. We’re excited to get back to normal.”
Business at the Bettendorf branch has continued to grow since it opened in 2013, he said, reflecting the explosive growth in the community.
Interest rates at historic lows are fueling a hot real estate market, not just in Bettendorf but throughout the area, said Carrie Lamb, mortgage loan officer.
“We offer extensive mortgage options to all types of buyers,” she said. That includes mortgages with low down payments, conventional mortgages, and VA, FHA and USDA loans.
BankORION emphasizes a team process between the borrower and lender, she said. That begins with prospective borrowers getting pre-approval for a loan.
“We take the time to counsel our clients on all the options,” she said. Knowing what price range you need to be in gives buyers and their real estate agents guidance on the search process.
Spring is also a great time to look at home remodeling, and Lamb said there are a lot of options for homeowners to gain access to the equity in their homes.
On the commercial side, Kraus said, the area is seeing a boom in apartment construction, and building owners are reporting they are being quickly filled.
“I think there’s going to be huge growth in Bettendorf for the next few years,” he said.
Kraus said BankORION was in the forefront of assisting businesses in applying for the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) offered by the Small Business Administration to provide loans to help businesses keep their workforce employed during the pandemic.
He said bank staff worked tirelessly to get their systems set up to process applications from businesses during the first weekend it was available last April. That is continuing, as applications from the second round of the program can be processed through March 31.
He said he welcomes questions from businesses who are seeking answers to some new PPP guidelines that are beneficial especially to smaller companies.
The pandemic has moved more consumers to digital banking, and BankORION offers all the latest options, including a new person-to-person payment feature where you can pay almost anyone in real time, says Aleshia Chiesa, marketing director. Use of the bank’s app grows every year, she said.
The bank offers savings programs tailored to specific demographic groups, including a Sprout Saver CD program for those 18 and younger, special checking accounts for customers 22 and younger, and a Golden Performance Club for customers 62 and older. The club offers a number of free and discounted services, Chiesa said.
More information on the bank’s services can be found at the BankORION website at www.bankorion.com.
Community support is important to BankORION. In January, proceeds from a jeans day for bank employees were used to buy loads of snacks for emergency room workers at UnityPoint Health-Trinity in Bettendorf.
“We appreciate what our health care workers have been doing,” Chiesa said.
— What’s New at the BBN? Is a column provided by the Bettendorf Business Network.