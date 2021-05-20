BBN returns to in-person First Tuesdays

Reservations are due May 25, and can be made, along with the payment, on the organization’s website at bettendorfbusiness.net . Or contact Terri at bettendorfbusinessnetwork@gmail.com for questions on reservation information.

“We will be returning in June with terrific programming, networking and featured speakers,” said Heidi Huiskamp Collins, president of the BBN board. “We are thrilled that, even in the midst of the pandemic, we were able to grow our footprint with businesses at the Bettendorf Business Network. We are happy to offer First Tuesday in person to our new friends as well as our old friends.”