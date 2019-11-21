BCSF announces innovative and pride classroom grants

The Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation approved up to $14,460 in Innovative Classroom Grants for BCSD schools at the October board meeting.
The grants, recipients and programs include:
Edison Academy and Bettendorf High School
The Power of Positivity: Partnering with Community Role Models; Tammy Chelf; up to $1,700. The grant will fund local motivational speaker TC Boyd to speak to Edison Academy and Bettendorf High School students about achieving goals, handling frustration and dealing with failures. Boyd also will work with students in a workshop session and roundtable sessions.
Bettendorf Middle School
Project-Based Learning Podcasts; Emily Pendleton and Nate Hernandez; up to $500. This grant will allow 8th grade House 1 to purchase microphones for students to create podcasts for project-based learning class projects including a senior project and interviewing nursing home residents about life stories and experiences.
Bettendorf High School
Pop-Up Learning Spaces: From Intervention to Enrichment; Joy Kelly and Theresa Freking, up to $6,484. The Pop-Up Learning Spaces grant will allow the high school to create five different unique learning areas for interventions and enrichment as well as support initiatives such as social-emotional learning and career and future-ready planning.
Bettendorf High School
Poetry Coffeehouse; Jill Montgomery and Elizabeth Woolley; up to $200. The grant will pay for supplies for the Poetry Coffeehouse, which is a PRIDE session open to Bettendorf High School students. Students read poetry then teachers have a brief, informal mini-lesson on poetry and the writing of poetry.
Bettendorf High School
National History Day; Mary Heeringa and Maddie Koepnick; up to $200. Funds will purchase supplies for exhibit boards, documentaries and performances for BHS National History Day entries for regional, state and national competitions. This year's theme is "Breaking Barriers in History."
Grant Wood Elementary
Letters from Home; Jordann Lehman, Jordan Knoll and Andrea Krause; up to $2,226. This BCSF grant will help support the school's work to recognize students demonstrating RCRS (Respective, Caring, Responsible and Safe) behaviors through postcards mailed to families. The school's goal is for each student to receive at least five postcards per year.
Grant Wood Elementary
GW Parent University; Lisa Bald, Carla Porth and Bryan Dietsch; up to $3,000. Grant Wood will offer parents the opportunity to learn about academic and behavioral supports through quarterly parent university evenings and coffee chats focused on math, literacy, social-emotional learning and summer learning loss prevention. The program also will be made available online and includes Coffee Chats at specific grade levels and the welcoming of new families.
Bettendorf High School
Crocheting Mats for the Homeless; Carrie Heiting; up to $150. Through the PRIDE session, Bettendorf High School students will make mats for the homeless from recycled plastic bags that are soft and durable for when they do not have a bed to sleep in. The mats will be given to King’s Harvest Homeless Shelter.