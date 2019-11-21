BCSF announces innovative and pride classroom grants

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Bettendorf High School

Poetry Coffeehouse; Jill Montgomery and Elizabeth Woolley; up to $200. The grant will pay for supplies for the Poetry Coffeehouse, which is a PRIDE session open to Bettendorf High School students. Students read poetry then teachers have a brief, informal mini-lesson on poetry and the writing of poetry.

Bettendorf High School

National History Day; Mary Heeringa and Maddie Koepnick; up to $200. Funds will purchase supplies for exhibit boards, documentaries and performances for BHS National History Day entries for regional, state and national competitions. This year's theme is "Breaking Barriers in History."

Grant Wood Elementary

Letters from Home; Jordann Lehman, Jordan Knoll and Andrea Krause; up to $2,226. This BCSF grant will help support the school's work to recognize students demonstrating RCRS (Respective, Caring, Responsible and Safe) behaviors through postcards mailed to families. The school's goal is for each student to receive at least five postcards per year.

Grant Wood Elementary