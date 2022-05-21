Be Downtown to cap off the 52722 Zip Code Party with fun, food and music

The Downtown Bettendorf Organization will transform the 15th and State streets parking lot into a fun-filled event space this June for Be Downtown, featuring fun, food and friendly competition.

Be Downtown, scheduled for 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. June 4, will kick off with a workout class run by 1031 Fitness. The K&K Family Fun Zone, filled with bounce houses, bubble stations and a hands-on science station, will open at 10:30 a.m. alongside food trucks, which will sell food and drinks until 6 p.m.

Contemporary Mexican restaurant Verde will also serve food and host an outdoor bar.

People can compete in three separate bags tournaments throughout the day, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., with $527.22 split between the first, second and third-place winners in each round.

Party-goers can listen to live music throughout the celebration starting at 11 a.m. Late night live music will spill from the doors of Harley Corin’s, Riverside Grille and Purgatory’s Pub beginning at 8 p.m.

Be Downtown will serve as the finale to the 52722 Zip Code Party, which begins May 27. Bettendorf will celebrate the world date matching its zip code with days of activities, deals and specials from area businesses.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.