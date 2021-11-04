Bell shows he made the right choice by becoming receiver

“He watches our film after every practice or every game, then we talk on the phone,’’ Carter said. “He’s not really coaching me. I’m more mature now so we have more conversations about the game and what works better against some stuff.’’

He said his father never has pushed him to do things in sports that he didn’t want to do.

“He’s helped me out here and there but he’s never forced me to do anything or told me how to play,’’ Bell said. “He really just kind of lets me be and learn on my own.’’

After a bye on Saturday, Bell and South Dakota are looking for a strong finish and hopefully a berth in the FCS playoffs.

The Coyotes play in what is widely regarded as the toughest FCS league in the country. In most weeks, the Missouri Valley Football Conference has five or six teams ranked in the FCS Top 25.

They recorded back-to-back wins over ranked teams — North Dakota and Northern Iowa — a few weeks ago before losing to unranked Illinois State. After playing Western Illinois, they finish with games against a pair of top-10 opponents, South Dakota State and North Dakota State.

“In our conference, you can’t go into a week thinking you’ve got an easy game or the other team’s not going to come out prepared or anything like that …’’ Bell said. “We played Illinois State last week and they were at the bottom of our conference and they ended up beating us. That just shows you how in our conference that no one is easy. Anyone can beat anyone.’’

